IPL 2022: CSK to meet KKR in opener at Wankhede

Mumbai: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening game of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede stadium here on March 26.



The BCCI on Sunday announced the schedule of the cash-rich league, which will be played across four venues -- Wankhede Stadium and Cricket Club of India in Mumbai, D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.



A total number of 70 league matches and four play-off games will be played in the duration of 65 days, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media release.



There will be 12 double-headers in the tournament and on such days, the first game will be played at 3.30 pm and the evening matches will be played at 7.30 pm.



The first-double header will be played on March 27 with a day-game at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) where the Delhi Capitals will take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Later, DY Patil Stadium will host the clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in a night game.



The first match in Pune will be played on March 29 when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals.



It was already announced by the BCCI, that in all, 20 matches each would be held at Wankhede Stadium and D Y Patil Stadium, while 15 games each would be played at the Brabourne Stadium and in Pune.



The final league game will also be played at the Wankhede Stadium here on May 22 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.



Both the new teams Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants play their first match, against each other, at the Wankhede on March 28.



The BCCI said that the schedule for the play-offs and the final to be played on May 29, would be announced later.

The Schedule: March 26 Chennai Super Kings versus Kolkata Knight Riders, Wankhede Stadium, 7.30 pm

March 27 Delhi Capitals versus Mumbai Indians, CCI, 3.30 pm

March 27 Punjab Kings versus Royal Challengers Bangalore, DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 pm

March 28 Gujarat Titans versus Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede Stadium, 7.30 pm

March 29 Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Rajasthan Royals, MCA Stadium, Pune, 7.30 pm

March 30 Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Kolkata Knight Riders, DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 pm

March 31 Lucknow Super Giants versus Chennai Super Kings, CCI, 7.30 pm

April 1 Kolkata Knight Riders versus Punjab Kings, Wankhede Stadium, 7.30 pm

April 2 Mumbai Indians versus Rajasthan Royals, DY Patil Stadium, 3.30 pm

April 2 Gujarat Titans versus Delhi Capitals, MCA Stadium, Pune, 7.30 pm

April 3 Chennai Super Kings versus Punjab Kings, CCI, 7.30 pm

April 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Lucknow Super Giants, DY Patil stadium, 7.30 pm

April 5 Rajasthan Royals versus Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede Stadium, 7.30 pm

April 6 Kolkata Knight Riders versus Mumbai Indians, MCA Stadium, Pune 7.30 pm

April 7 Lucknow Super Giants versus Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 pm

April 8 Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans, CCI, 7.30 pm

April 9 Chennai Super Kings versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, DY Patil Stadium, 3.30 pm

April 9 Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Mumbai Indians, MCA Stadium, Pune 7.30 pm

April 10 Kolkata Knight Riders versus Delhi Capitals, CCI, 3.30 pm

April 10 Rajasthan Royals versus Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede, 7.30 pm

April 11 Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Gujarat Titans, D Y Patil Stadium, 7.30 pm

April 12 Chennai Super Kings versus Royal Challengers Bangalore, D Y Patil Stadium, 7.30 pm

April 13 Mumbai Indians versus Punjab Kings, MCA Stadium, Pune, 7.30 pm

April 14 Rajasthan Royals versus Gujarat Titans, D Y Patil Stadium, 7.30 pm

April 15, Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Kolkata Knight Riders, CCI, 7.30 pm

April 16 Mumbai Indians versus Lucknow Super Giants, CCI, 3.30 pm

April 16 Delhi Capitals versus Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede, 7.30 pm

April 17 Punjab Kings versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, DY Patil Stadium, 3.30 pm

April 17 Gujarat Titans versus Chennai Super Kings, MCA Stadium, Pune, 7.30 pm

April 18 Rajasthan Royals versus Kolkata Knight Riders, CCI, 7.30 pm

April 19 Lucknow Super Giants versus Royal Challengers Bangalore, D Y Patil Stadium, 7.30 pm

April 20 Delhi Capitals versus Punjab Kings, MCA Stadium, Pune, 7.30 pm

April 21 Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings, D Y Patil Stadium, 7.30 pm

April 22 Delhi Capitals versus Rajasthan Royals, MCA Stadium, Pune, 7.30 pm

April 23 Kolkata Knight Riders versus Gujarat Titans D Y Patil Stadium, 3.30 pm

April 23 Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, CCI, 7.30 pm

April 24 Lucknow Super Giants versus Mumbai Indians, Wankhede, 7.30 pm

April 25 Punjab Kings versus Chennai Super Kings, Wankhede, 7.30 pm

April 26 Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Rajasthan Royals, MCA Stadium, Pune, 7.30 pm

April 27 Gujarat Titans versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede, 7.30 pm

April 28 Delhi Capitals versus Kolkata Knight Riders, Wankhede, 7.30 pm

April 29 Punjab Kings versus Lucknow Super Giants, MCA Stadium, Pune, 7.30 pm

April 30 Gujarat Titans versus Royal Challengers Bangalore, CCI, 3.30 pm

April 30 Rajasthan Royals versus Mumbai Indians, D Y Patil Stadium, 7.30 pm

May 1 Delhi Capitals versus Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede, 3.30 pm

May 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Chennai Super Kings, MCA Stadium, Pune, 7.30 pm

May 2 Kolkata Knight Riders versus Rajasthan Royals, Wankhede, 7.30 pm

May 3 Gujarat Titans versus Punjab Kings, D Y Patil Stadium, 7.30 pm

May 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Chennai Super Kings, MCA Stadium, Pune, 7.30 pm

May 5 Delhi Capitals versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, CCI, 7.30 pm

May 6 Gujarat Titans versus Mumbai Indians, CCI, 7.30 pm

May 7 Punjab Kings versus Rajasthan Royals, Wankhede, 3.30 pm

May 7 Lucknow Super Giants versus Kolkata Knight Riders, MCA Stadium, Pune, 7.30 pm

May 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede, 3.30 pm

May 8 Chennai Super Kings versus Delhi Capitals, D Y Patil Stadium, 7.30 pm

May 9 Mumbai Indians versus Kolkata Knight Riders, D Y Patil Stadium, 7.30 pm

May 10 Lucknow Super Giants versus Gujarat Titans, MCA Stadium, Pune, 7.30 pm

May 11 Rajasthan Royals versus Delhi Capitals, D Y Patil Stadium, 7.30 pm

May 12 Chennai Super Kings versus Mumbai Indians, Wankhede, 7.30 pm

May 13 Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Punjab Kings, CCI, 7.30 pm

May 14 Kolkata Knight Riders versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, MCA Stadium, Pune, 7.30 pm

May 15 Chennai Super Kings versus Gujarat Titans, Wankhede, 3.30 pm

May 15 Lucknow Super Giants versus Rajasthan Royals, CCI, 7.30 pm

May 16 Punjab Kings versus Delhi Capitals, D Y Patil Stadium, 7.30 pm

May 17 Mumbai Indians versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede, 7.30 pm

May 18 Kolkata Knight Riders versus Lucknow Super Giants, D Y Patil Stadium, 7.30 pm

May 19 Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Gujarat Titans, Wankhede, 7.30 pm

May 20 Rajasthan Royals versus Chennai Super Kings, CCI, 7.30 pm

May 21 Mumbai Indians versus Delhi Capitals, Wankhede, 7.30 pm

May 22 Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Punjab Kings, Wankhede, 7.30 pm