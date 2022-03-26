IPL sponsorships cross Rs 1,000 crore: report

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) this year will earn a little over Rs 1,000 crore from the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) central sponsorships, Inside Sport reported.



This will be record sponsorship revenue generated by the BCCI in 15 seasons of the IPL. The BCCI this year has signed a new title sponsor in the form of Tata and also roped in two new associate sponsors.



The IPL Governing Council recently announced new deals with RuPay and Swiggy Instamart as central sponsors for the IPL. The BCCI for the first time has filled all nine sponsorship slots for the season, the report said.



According to available information, the deal with RuPay & Swiggy is in the range between Rs 48 and 50 crore per annum.



The second gain for the BCCI is coming in from the title sponsorship deal. Though the Tata Group is paying Rs 335 crore which is less than what Vivo was paying, still the BCCI will earn almost 30-40 per cent more.



The deal has been transferred in a manner that all deficit will be borne by VIVO.



The sources informed InsideSport that the BCCI will not only get the contracted amounts from VIVO but will also get pro-rata payments of increase in the number of matches for IPL 2022 and IPL 2023.



Vivo had agreed to pay Rs 484 crore for IPL 2022 and Rs 512 crore for IPL 2023 on account of increase in the number of matches during the two forthcoming seasons.



Vivo was supposed to pay Rs 996 crore to the BCCI over next two seasons. Now with Tata Group pledging just Rs 670 crore for the same period, the deficit will be borne by Vivo.



Not only this - but as per the contractual understanding, Vivo will also pay 'transfer fee' to the BCCI as was the case when Oppo had transferred their rights to BYJU'S.



All this will rake in Rs 600 crore plus for BCCI from the title sponsorship slot.



PayTM is continuing as official partner and Ceat as strategic timeout partner.