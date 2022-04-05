Nayudu Trophy: Kerala pacers shoot out UP for 208

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 05, 2022 04:51 PM IST Updated: April 05, 2022 05:09 PM IST
Fnoos continued his fine form. File photo: KCA

Bengaluru: Pacers helped Kerala bowl out Uttar Pradesh for 208 on the opening day of their C K Nayudu Trophy Under-25 match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here  on Tuesday.

After opting to bowl, the trio of Fanoos F (3/38), Akhil Scaria (3/64) and Vishweshar A Suresh (2/47) did most of the damage. 

Barring opener Aanjaneya Suryavanshi and Prince Yadav, the rest of the UP battters failed to get going. Aanjaneya's 114-ball 72 contained nine hits to the fence, while Yadav made 61 off 133 balls, including 10 fours.

Kerala were 11/0 at stumps.

UP are leading Elite Group F with 13 points from two matches, while Kerala are in second spot with 10 points from two games.

Brief scores: Uttar Pradesh 208 in 84 overs (Aanjaneya Suryavanshi  72,  Prince Yadav 61;  Fanoos F 3/38, Akhil Scaria 3/64, Vishweshar A Suresh 2/47) vs Kerala 11/0 in 3 overs.

