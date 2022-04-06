IPL 2022: Pat Cummins' blitzkrieg powers KKR to victory over MI

Pune: Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Mumbai Indians by five wickets in match 14 of IPL 2022, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Wednesday.

Earlier, a brilliant fifty from Suryakumar Yadav (52 off 36) helped Mumbai Indians post 161/4 in 20 overs. With 55 for 3 in 11 overs, Mumbai were in trouble, but Suryakumar added 83 runs for the fourth wicket with Tilak Varma (38 off 27) to rescue his side.

Apart from Suryakumar and Varma, Dewald Brevis (29 off 19) also played an entertaining knock on his IPL debut while Kieron Pollard (22 off 5) gave the late flourish to Mumbai's innings.

Pat Cummins (2/49) was the most successful bowler for KKR while Umesh Yadav (1/25) and Varun Chakaravarthy (1/32) also chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, Kolkata Knight Riders kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Venkatesh Iyer (50 off 41) stayed till the end and kept them in the game. But it was Pat Cummins who played an attacking and record-breaking innings of 56 not out off 15 balls and powered KKR to a massive win with four overs to spare and five wickets in hand.

Murugan Ashwin was the most-successful bowler for Mumbai Indians with 2/25.

Brief scores

Mumbai Indians: 161/4 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 52, Tilak Varma 38 not out; Pat Cummins 2/49) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders 162/5 in 16 overs (Pat Cummins 56 not out, Venkatesh Iyer 50 not out; Murugan Ashwin 2/25) by five wickets.