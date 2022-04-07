IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Rana reprimanded

Mumbai Indians' (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Nitish Rana have been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 'Code of Conduct' during Wednesday's match.



"Nitish Rana has been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Mumbai Indians at Pune," IPL said in a release.



"Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," an official statement from IPL read.



"Jasprit Bumra has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune," IPL said.



Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.



For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.