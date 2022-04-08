IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets

Navi Mumbai: A disciplined bowling performance followed by a solid knock by Quinton de Kock helped Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in Match 15 of IPL 2022 at the D.Y Patil Stadium, here on Thursday.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Lucknow Super Giants produced a clinical bowling performance to restrict Delhi Capitals to 149/3 in 20 overs.

Opener Prithvi Shaw (61 off 34) gave Delhi a flying start, taking them to 52-0 in the powerplay. However, once he got out, Delhi lost the wickets of Warner (4) and Rovman Powell (3) in quick succession and were in a spot of bother. But, skipper Rishabh Pant (39 not out off 36) and Sarfaraz Khan (36 not out off 28) then batted till the end, rescuing Delhi and helping them post a modest total of 149.

Ravi Bishnoi (2/22) was the most successful bowler for Lucknow while Krishnappa Gowtham (1/23) also picked one wicket.

In reply, K L Rahul and Quinton de Kock gave Delhi a solid start. Rahul (24) got out after the powerplay, but de Kock smashed a fine fifty to keep his team in the game. Just when it seemed that de Kock was on course for a century, the South African opener fell for 80 with LSG needing 28 off 25 balls. The Delhi bowlers then delivered a few disciplined overs and brought the equation to 19 runs off 12 balls.

However, Krunal Pandya (19 not out off 14) and Ayush Badoni (10 not out off 3) held their nerves, remained unbeaten and took Lucknow over the victory line, with six wickets in hand and two balls to spare.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/31), Shardul Thakur (1/29) and Lalit Yadav (1/21) were the wicket-takers for Delhi.

LSG are now second on the points table with three wins from four matches, while DC are seventh with just a win from their three outings.

Brief Scores

Delhi Capitals: 149 for 3 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 61, Rishabh Pant 39 not out, Sarfaraz Khan 36 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 2/22).

Lucknow Super Giants: 155 for 4 in 19.4 overs (Quinton de Kock 80; Kuldeep Yadav 2/31).