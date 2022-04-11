IPL 2022: SRH beat Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets

Navi Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets in their IPL game here on Monday.

SRH chased down the target of 163 with five balls to spare. Captain Kane Williamson was the top-scorer for the side with 57, while Nicholas Pooran remained not out on 34.

Young Abhishek Sharma made 42 at the top of the order before retiring hurt.

For the Titans, Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan took a wicket each.

Earlier, captain Pandya top-scored for the Titans with an unbeaten 42-ball 50, while Abhinav Manohar chipped in with 35.

For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan took two wickets apiece, and Marco Jansen and Umran Malik got one each.

Brief Scores

Gujarat Titans: 162 for 7 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 50 not out, Abhinav Manohar 35; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/37, T Natarajan 2/34).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 168 for 2 in 19.1 overs (Kane Williamson 57, Abhishek Sharma 42, Nicholas Pooran 34 not out; Hardik Pandya 1/27).