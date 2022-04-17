Senior Women's T20 League from tomorrow

The Senior Women's T20 League begins on Monday. Kerala take on Rajasthan in their opening match at Puducherry.

Maharashtra, Andhra, Meghalaya and Hyderabad are the other teams in Elite Group A.

Thiruvananthapuram will host Elite Group B matches, with Greenfield Stadium and St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground being the venues.

Group B consists of Bihar, Tripura, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Kerala team: Jincy George, Sajana S (capt), Keerthi K James, Nithya Loordh, Mrudula V S, Jipsa V Joseph, Abina M , Deepthi J S, Minnu Mani (vice-capt), Jayalekshmi Dev S J (wk), Soorya Sukumar, Bhoomika H Umbarje, Anusree Anil Kumar, Darsana Mohananan, Drishya I V, Sourabhya P, Najila C M C, Divya Ganesh, Sayoojya K S, Akshaya A.

Kerala's fixtures

Versus Rajasthan, April 18 (Monday)



Versus Maharashtra, April 19 (Tuesday)



Versus Andhra, April 20 (Wednesday)



Versus Meghalaya, April 22 (Friday)



Kerala vs Hyderabad, April 24 (Sunday)

