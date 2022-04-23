IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls out RCB for 68

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore were restricted to a mere 68 by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL at the Brabourne Stadium here on Saturday.

Barring Glenn Maxwell (12) and Suyash Prabhudessai (15), no other RCB batter scored in double digits. Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik were dismissed for ducks.

Marco Jansen and T Natarajan were the heroes of the SRH bowling claiming three wickets each.

Jagadeesha Suchith bagged 2/12.

Earlier, Kane Williamson, skipper of the Sunrisers, won the toss and opted to bowl.

Both sides were unchanged from their previous matches.