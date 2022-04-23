Shoun Roger, Edhen Apple Tom for NCA U-19 camp

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 23, 2022 02:41 PM IST
Edhen Apple Tom won the man-of-the-match award on his Ranji debut. File photo: KCA

Kerala players Shoun Roger and Edhen Apple Tom have been selected for the National Cricket Academy (NCA)  Under-19 camp.

 

The camp is scheduled to be held at the NCA in Bengaluru from May 9 to June 2.

Batting all-rounder Shoun performed exceptionally well in the age group categories for Kerala. He scored 294 runs and took seven wickets in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, while he had a tally of 219 runs and 10 wickets in the Cooch Behar Trophy  

 

Pacer Edhen Apple Tom impressed everyone with his performance in the Cooch Behar Trophy (19 wickets) and earned a spot in the Ranji Trophy squad. The 17-year-old  won the man-of-the-match award on his Ranji debut against Meghalaya. 

