India to play five-match T20I series against SA in June

Mumbai: India will play a five-match T20 International (T20I) series against South Africa at home less than a fortnight after the conclusion of the ongoing Indian Premier League, with the opening match scheduled in New Delhi on June 9.



The five matches will take place across 11 days, concluding with the final game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.



This will be India's third T20I series in 2022 at home; they blanked both the West Indies and Sri Lanka 3-0 earlier this year. And with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia just a few months away, it will be a good opportunity for the hosts to experiment with their bench strength.



India have a slightly better record against South Africa in the shortest format, having won nine out of their 15 matches, with the Proteas winning six.



"We are excited to add these fixtures to the Proteas men's itinerary for the season. It is a massive white-ball season for our team, with an ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia later this year and the ICC World Cup taking place in India next year," said Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki.



"It goes without saying that game time is vital for our team as they look to get their combinations right.



"We look forward to supporting our men in a few weeks' time in what promises to be an explosive and highly competitive series."



The schedule: 1st T20I: June 9, New Delhi; 2nd T20I: June 12, Cuttack; 3rd T20I: June 14, Visakhapatnam; 4th T20I: June 17, Rajkot; 5th T20I: June 19, Bengaluru.