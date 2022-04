IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl against Super Giants in search of first win

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Winless in seven matches and still searching for their first point this season, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma has named an unchanged XI.

The Super Giants have replaced an injured Avesh Khan with Mohsin Khan.

Teams

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah