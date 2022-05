IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Wednesday.

Lalit Yadav and Chetan Sakariya have been included in the Capitals XI while Rassie van der Dussen has replaced Hetmyer in the Royals' side.

Teams

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje