IPL 2022: Ashwin in the news for bizarre stance

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin once again hogged the headlines with his bizarre batting stance in the IPL 2022 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.



Ashwin was promoted after Rajasthan lost their best batter Jos Buttler, who is the 'Orange Cap' holder for the most number of runs.



Ashwin's promotion to No. 3 as a pinch hitter began to work well when he smashed a couple of fours off Shardul Thakur; a neat whip over mid-wicket was followed by a crisp punch through extra cover. Ashwin further scored a four with a cut through point and followed it up by dancing down the pitch to hit a six off Axar Patel in the final over of the powerplay.



But it was his batting stance which was widely discussed on social media platforms. The 35-year-old adopted a funny-looking stance while facing left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.



One fan wrote on Twitter, "We have an answer to Kedar Jadhav's floor bowling."



After reaching his maiden IPL fifty off 37 balls, Ashwin miscued to mid-off but did his job to perfection.

Ashwin has been in discussion many times for his 'out-of-the-box' thinking on the cricket field. In 2019, he was in the news after Mankading Jos Buttler. In this season too, he was the first batsman to be 'retired out' during the game against Lucknow Super Giants.



Ashwin, who was batting at 28 off 23 balls, was retired out by the Royals with youngster Riyan Parag succeeding him in the batting order.