IPL 2022: De Kock smashes ton, Super Giants post 210 for no loss against KKR

PTI
Published: May 18, 2022 07:41 PM IST Updated: May 18, 2022 09:27 PM IST
KL Rahul, captain of Lucknow Super Giants and teammate Quinton De Kock take a run during the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Navi Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants posted a challenging 210 for no loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

Quinton de Kock smashed the highest score of the ongoing season, an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls, while skipper KL Rahul hit 68 not out off 51 as the opening duo shared the highest ever partnership in IPL.

None of the KKR bowlers could pose any challenge with Sunil Narine returning with figures of 0 for 27, while Tim Southee and Andre Russell conceded 57 and 45 runs in four and three overs respectively.

RELATED ARTICLES

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat.

For KKR, Abhijeet Tomar got a chance with Ajinkya Rahane being ruled out due to an injury, while Lucknow made three changes, bringing in Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis and K Gowtham in place of Krunal Pandya, D Chameera and A Badoni.

Pandya missed out due to a niggle.

Teams
Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout