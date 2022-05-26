Five arrested from Eden Gardens for betting during IPL Eliminator

Kolkata: Five persons were arrested in connection with a betting racket operating from Eden Gardens while the IPL Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG) was under way, sources said on Thursday.



The arrests were made by the Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) under the Detective Department (DD) of the Kolkata Police on Wednesday evening.



All the five -- Sunil Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Amar Kumar, Obada Khalil and Aniket Kumar -- are residents of Bihar.



It is learnt that on being tipped by their sources, the sleuths of ARS in mufti reached the F-I block of the Eden Garden on late Wednesday and arrested three youths.



On the basis of their confession, two more persons were arrested from a private guest house at the New Market area in central Kolkata.



It is learnt that seven mobile phones, a portable router and cash were seized from them. ARS sources said that the accused used the portable router to ensure smooth internet connectivity within the Eden Garden premises. The police are integrating them to know about their associates.