IPL 2022 Final: Rajasthan Royals restricted to 130/9 against Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Royals had a batting collapse and could only make 130/9 against Gujarat Titans in the final of the IPL here on Sunday.

Jos Buttler top scored with 39 while Jaiswal made 22.

For Gujarat, skipper Hardik Pandya bagged three wickets and Sai Kishore claimed two.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals opted to bat.

While Royals did not make changes to their playing XI, Gujarat replaced Alzari Joseph with Lockie Ferguson.

Teams

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samso (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal