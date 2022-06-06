Getting out of bio-bubble is really satisfying: Rishabh Pant

New Delhi: Star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is feeling relaxed after the Board of Control for Cricket in India decided to conduct the upcoming series between India and South Africa without bio-bubbles.

The wicketkeeper-batter is currently in Delhi with Team India as the five-match T20I series against South Africa begins on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

"Getting out of the bio-bubble is really very satisfying. And hopefully, there are no more bio-bubble things, so I'm enjoying the time out now we have gone through so much.

"When you keep on playing throughout the year, especially with the kind of pressure it is important to relax your mind. If you can't refresh your mind, you won't be giving your hundred per cent. We need to keep working on our mind and keep refreshing," Pant told SG Cricket Podcast.

Further asked about his strength, the young cricketer said he wanted to be called wicketkeeper-batter.

"I always try to give my hundred percent whenever I come on field, but I was always a wicket-keeper-batsman. Because as a kid I started keeping, as my father was also a wicketkeeper. That's how I started," he added.