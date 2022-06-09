Mumbai break world record with 725-run win, enter Ranji Trophy semis

Bengaluru: Mumbai registered the world record for the biggest-ever first-class win in terms of runs after they crushed Uttarakhand by 725 runs in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals, here on Thursday.

The Prithvi Shaw-led Mumbai went past the previous record of a win by 685 runs, held by New South Wales when they beat Queensland in the Sheffield Shield way back in 1929-30.

Mumbai declared their second innings overnight on 261/3. Chasing a mammoth total, Uttarakhand were bowled out for just 69 in 27.5 overs.

Shivam Khurana (25 not out) and Kunal Chandela (21) were the top scorers for Uttarakhand in their second innings while Dhawal Kulkarni (3/11), Tanush Kotian (3/13) and Shams Mulani (3/15) bagged three wickets each for Mumbai.

The win was set up much earlier by debutant double-centurion Suved Parkar and Sarfaraz Khan, who cracked 153 in the first innings. Parkar's 252 was the second-highest score by a Mumbai batter on her first-class debut -- he fell just eight short of his coach Amol Muzumdar's record -- as they posted 647 in their first innings.

Thereafter, Mumbai bundled out Uttarakhand for 114 in the first innings. Mulani claimed 5/39 to continue his dream run in domestic cricket this season. The bowler leads the Ranji wickets chart with 37 thus far.

Despite getting a mammoth first-innings lead of 533, Mumbai opted to bat again and openers Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed the opportunity. Shaw hit an entertaining 72 off 80 balls, while Jaiswal scored 103, his maiden first-class century in his second match after he debuted in January, 2019.

Mumbai now face Uttar Pradesh in the semifinal after they defeated Karnataka on Wednesday.

Brief scores: Mumbai 647/8 decl (Parkar 252, Sarfaraz 153, Dhapola 3/89) and 261/3 decl (Jaiswal 103, Shaw 72) bt Uttarakhand 114 (Kamal 40; Mulani 5/39) and 69 (Khurana 25 not out; Kulkarni 3/11, Kotian 3/13, Mulani 3/15).