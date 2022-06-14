Joe Root used to bat on one leg for balance, says dad

IANS
Published: June 14, 2022 02:40 PM IST
Joe Root has been in fine form in the Test series against New Zealand. File photo: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Nottingham: England batting stalwart Joe Root's father, Matt, gave a rare insight into his son's dedication to become the best batter in the world, saying that during the difficult pandemic phase the 31-year-old used to "practice for an hour batting on one leg for balance", adding that as a kid he was ever ready to play with bat in hand.

"During COVID he (Joe) got one of the Root Academy ball feeders that we have and he'd be there for an hour batting on one leg for balance. There's a video somewhere of him doing it," Matt said on Test Match Special on Monday.

Root came up with another sublime performance in the second Test against New Zealand at Nottingham scoring 176 in the first innings. This was the prolific run-getter's 27th Test ton -- and his 10th since the start of 2021.

The century was stunningly remarkable as Root had 26 boundaries and just one maximum, indicating he was willing to bide his time and not take the dangerous aerial route during his marathon 353-minute stay at the crease.

"Joe just loves batting," said Matt. "As a kid, wherever someone would bowl at him he'd be there with a bat. He just loves doing it, he just loves batting."

