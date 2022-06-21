Azhar trains youngsters in Camp with the Champ

Dubai: Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin trained and mentored youngsters in the inaugural edition of Camp with the Champ at the ICC Academy in Dubai in the UAE.

The camp held earlier this month had 350 registrations with 85 students aged between 10 and 18 selected.

Azhar shared his insight and expertise as well as anecdotes with the young cricketers.

Ten students were chosen by Azhar for a very special opportunity. These trainees will join Bangla Tigers team at net sessions leading up to the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

Another 10 students were awarded scholarships to attend the three additional camps scheduled from now until the end of the year.

Mohammad Azharuddin interacts with a youngster. Photo: By Special Arrangement

“The abundance of raw talent amongst these youngsters was both impressive and heartwarming for someone from the old guard like me. They showed focus, discipline, and commitment beyond their years. The kids listened well and are quick learners. Can’t wait for the next installment to teach a new set of talented kids as well as see some familiar faces from the first camp. I want to thank all parents and kids for their time as well as the ICC Academy for providing us with such a fantastic venue and great hospitality,” said Azhar.