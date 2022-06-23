Sarfaraz Khan celebrates ton in Sidhu Moosewala style | Video

Bengaluru: Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan paid tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala after smashing a brilliant century against Madhya Pradesh on the second day of the Ranji Trophy final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Thursday.

The right-handed batsman brought up his ton off 190 balls before lunch.

After reaching his century, an emotional, teary-eyed Sarfaraz executed Moosewala's signature step by smacking his thigh and pointing his finger towards the sky.

Riding on Sarfaraz's 134 Mumbai made 374 in their first innings. Madhya Pradesh were 123/1 at stumps.

Moosewala, who died in a shootout in Punjab's Mansa last month, was known to do this signature step in the videos of his songs and during live shows as well. His trademark move has been performed by many prominent names to pay their respects to the late singer-rapper.

The singer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in his car on May 29 in Jawaharke village of Mansa district.