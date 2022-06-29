Sanju, Jadeja engage in Malayalam banter | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 29, 2022 11:32 AM IST Updated: June 29, 2022 12:05 PM IST
Jadeja, whose mother hails from Alappuzha, introduced himself as Ajay Jadeja from Kerala in the post-match show, to which Sanju replied in his mother tongue. Screengrab

Kerala star Sanju Samson and ex-Indian opener Ajay Jadeja engaged in a banter in Malayalam in the post-match TV show following the Men in Blue's win over Ireland in the second T20 International on Tuesday.

Sanju, who did not feature in the opening game, smashed a career-best 77 off 42 balls and added 176 for the second wicket along with Deepak Hooda (104) as India amassed 225/7 in their 20 overs.

Sanju's knock was studded with nine fours and four sixes, while Hooda became the fourth Indian after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul to notch up a T20I ton.

India won the match by four runs to clinch the two-match series 2-0.

