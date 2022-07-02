Bumrah smashes world record for most runs in an over in Tests | Video

Birmingham: Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah bludgeoned a hapless Stuart Broad for 29 runs to create a world record for maximum runs off a single over in Test cricket, beating the legendary Brian Lara's feat by one run.

The world record stayed with Lara for 18 years -- he had hit South African left-arm spinner Robin Peterson for 28 runs in a Test match in 2003-04, which included four fours and two sixes off six legal deliveries.

Former Australian player George Bailey had also scored 28 in an over but he was behind Lara in terms of boundary count. England's Joe Root too had conceded 28 runs in an over against South Africa, with Keshav Maharaj scoring 24 runs off the first five balls and the last one going for four byes.

Broad, who had also been hit for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh in the inaugural World T20 in 2007, gave away 35 in the 84th over of the Indian first innings in the fifth rescheduled Test here. There were six extra runs -- five wides and a no-ball.

The Indian skipper remained unbeaten on 31 off 16 balls with four boundaries and two sixes.

It started with a mistimed hook that went for a boundary, and in frustration, Broad bowled a bouncer that went for five wides.

The next ball was again dug in short and another top-edge went for a six, which was also a no-ball.

The next three balls were hit for boundaries in different directions -- one through mid-on, one through fine leg and the last one through mid-wicket.

To add insult to his injuries, Bumrah smashed a six over deep mid-wicket and then picked up a single off the last ball.