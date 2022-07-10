3rd T20I: England edge India despite Suryakumar's ton

PTI
Published: July 10, 2022 07:00 PM IST Updated: July 10, 2022 11:11 PM IST
India's Suryakumar Yadav (left) celebrates after reaching his century against England in the 3rd T20I against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday. Photo: AFP/ Lindsey Parnaby

Nottingham: India suffered a 17-run defeat to England in the third and final T20 International but won the series 2-1 here on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav's (117 off 55 balls) century went in vain as India could only score 198 for 9 while chasing a huge target of 216.

For England, Reece Topley (3/22) was the most successful bowler. David Willey and Chris Jordan took two wickets each while Richard Gleeson and Moeen Ali got one apiece.

RELATED ARTICLES
England's players celebrate their win in the 3rd T20I against India. Photo: AFP/ Lindsey Parnaby

Opting to bat, England posted 215 for 7, with Dawid Malan top-scoring with a 39-ball 77. Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy chipped in with 42 not out and 27 respectively.

Brief Scores: England 215/7 in 20 overs (Dawid Malan 77, Liam Livingstone 42 not out; Ravi Bishnoi (2/30), Harshal Patel (2/35) bt India 198/9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 117; Reece Topley 3/22)

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout