Kohli seeking divine intervention to come out of prolonged slump?

London: Out-of-form Indian batter Virat Kohli may well be seeking divine intervention as the former skipper was spotted with his wife Anushka Sharma attending a Krishna Das discourse in London.

Kohli, who is in England with the India team for the month-long multi-format series, has been going through an extraordinarily long lean patch which has seen him not score a century since November, 2019.

His performance in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston was one of the reasons for India losing the game by seven wickets. Kohli could only manage 11 and 20 in the two innings, while in the three-match T20I series, he scored 1 and 11 in the second and third games.

One of the most prolific T20 players in the world, Kohli missed the first One-day International against England due to a groin strain, but his struggles continued in the second match, scoring just 16 at Lord's as the visitors lost by 100 runs.

Amid his poor form, images have surfaced on social media of Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, attending a discourse by Krishna Das, who is an American vocalist known for his performances of Hindu devotional music known as kirtan.

Images on Twitter show Kohli, Anushka and an unknown person attending the discourse in London. "Virat Kohli & @AnushkaSharma Attended @KrishnaDas' Kirtan In London. @imVkohli #Virushka #ViratGang," tweeted a fan.

Fans were quick to respond to the images, with several of them wishing Kohli a quick return to form.