Whose ball of the century is better? Yasir Shah's or Shane Warne's?

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah produced arguably the ball of the century on the third day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Monday.

Yasir's ball pitched well outside the leg stump, turned big to bamboozle a well-set Kusal Mendis and hit the top of off stump. Mendis was batting on 76 when he fell to the unplayable ball.

Cricket fans were quick to compare Yasir's dream delivery with the late Shane Warne's ball of the century when the leg-spin maestro castled Mike Gatting in the first Test at Manchester in the 1993 Ashes series.