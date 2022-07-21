West Indies versus India: Schedule and live telecast details

India will take on hosts West Indies in the first One-Day International (ODI) at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, on Friday.

The second ODI will be held on Sunday (July 24) with the last scheduled for Wednesday (July 27).

The matches will begin at 7 pm (IST).

The ODI series will be followed by five T20Is beginning on July 29. The remaining T20Is will be played on August 1, August 2, August 6 and August 7.

The last two matches will be held in Florida, the US. The T20Is will start at 8 pm (IST)

Both series will be telecast live on DD Sports, while live streaming is available on FanCode.