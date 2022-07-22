Ranji Trophy: Kerala placed in Elite Group C

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 22, 2022 12:51 PM IST
The Ranji Trophy is expected to be played between December 13 and February 28, 2023. File photo: Twitter@BCCI

Kerala have been placed in Elite Group C for the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season.

Karnataka, Jharkhand, Services, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, Goa, and Pondicherry are the other teams in Group C.

Kerala had missed out on a quarterfinal spot narrowly to eventual champions Madhya Pradesh last season.

The Ranji Trophy is expected to be played between December 13 and February 28, 2023.

Toppers from all the elite groups will directly qualify for the quarterfinals.

The second placed teams from all four groups will be ranked among them as 5-8 based on points, wins, NRR, quotient.

The eighth-placed team will play against Plate Group winners in the pre-quarterfinals.

Elite Group A: Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda, Odisha, Nagaland.

Group B: Mumbai, Saurashtra, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Assam.

Group C: Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Services, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, Goa, Pondicherry.

Group D: Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Railways, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Tripura.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout