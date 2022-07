West Indies cricket great Brian Lara paid a visit to the Indian dressing after the first one-dayer at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Friday.

The local hero met Indian head coach Rahul Dravid and also interacted with a few players.

Lara holds the record for the highest Test score (400 not out) and highest individual score in first-class cricket (501 not out).

India won the match by three runs to go one up in the three-match series.