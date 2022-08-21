Sanju Samson signs ball for kid battling cancer, wins hearts

Sanju Samson had a game to remember as he won the man-of-the-match award in the second one-dayer against Zimbabwe at Harare on Saturday.

The Kerala player took three catches behind the stumps and then smashed an unbeaten 43 off 39 balls to guide India home by five wickets. Sanju finished off the game in style with a six.

The 27-year-old won his first man-of-the-match at the international level in his sixth ODI.

Later, Sanju won over the supporters as he signed the match ball for a six-year-old fan fighting cancer.