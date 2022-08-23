Sreejith V Nair is BCCI South Zone convener

Kerala Cricket Association secretary advocate Sreejith V Nair was unanimously nominated as the Board Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) South Zone convener on Monday.

The online meeting was attended by representatives from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Goa and Pondicherry along with BCCI joint secretary Jayesh George.

Sreejith has been authorised to convene the selection committee meeting to pick the South Zone team for the upcoming Duleep Trophy and to appoint coach and other support staff in consultation with Hyderabad Cricket Association president and former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin.