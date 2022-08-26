Asia Cup: Injury scare for Pakistan ahead of India game

Dubai: After pacer Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup, Pakistan were handed another injury scare with fast bowler Mohammad Wasim pulling out of practice with back pain ahead of their opener against India.

The 21-year-old was sent for an MRI scan to determine the severity of his injury after he complained of lower back pain during a net session at the ICC Academy here on Thursday.

According to a report in 'ESPNCricinfo', the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) didn't want to "risk a potential long-term injury" and hence sent the pacer for a precautionary scan.

The youngster has featured in eight ODIs and 11 T20Is since making his international debut in July last year.

The team management would hope the injury is not serious and Wasim can recuperate in time for the tournament as Pakistan are already without the services of their main bowler Afridi because of a lingering knee ligament injury sustained in July.

The two-time champions are scheduled to clash with arch-rivals India in their tournament opener on Sunday.