Asia Cup: Injury scare for Pakistan ahead of India game

PTI
Published: August 26, 2022 12:34 PM IST
Mohammad Wasim pulled out of practice with back pain. File photo: AFP/'Aamir Qureshi

Dubai: After pacer Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup, Pakistan were handed another injury scare with fast bowler Mohammad Wasim pulling out of practice with back pain ahead of their opener against India.

The 21-year-old was sent for an MRI scan to determine the severity of his injury after he complained of lower back pain during a net session at the ICC Academy here on Thursday.

According to a report in 'ESPNCricinfo', the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) didn't want to "risk a potential long-term injury" and hence sent the pacer for a precautionary scan.

RELATED ARTICLES

The youngster has featured in eight ODIs and 11 T20Is since making his international debut in July last year.

The team management would hope the injury is not serious and Wasim can recuperate in time for the tournament as Pakistan are already without the services of their main bowler Afridi because of a lingering knee ligament injury sustained in July.

The two-time champions are scheduled to clash with arch-rivals India in their tournament opener on Sunday.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout