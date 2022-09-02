Asia Cup Super 4 fixtures: India-Pakistan clash on Sunday

Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in the opening Super 4 match of the Asia Cup at Sharjah on Saturday.

Pakistan defeated Hong Kong by 155 runs on Friday to become the final team to qualify for Super 4.

India clash with Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. India had beaten Pakistan by five wickets in the group stage.

The Men in Blue will take on Afghanistan on Tuesday and complete their Super 4 campaign against the Lankans on Thursday.

The top-two will qualify for the final, which will be held on September 11 (Sunday).

Super 4 fixtures

September 3 (Saturday): Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Sharjah

September 4 (Sunday): India vs Pakistan, Dubai

September 6 (Tuesday): Afghanistan vs India, Dubai

September 7 (Wednesday): Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Sharjah

September 8 (Thursday): Sri Lanka vs India, Dubai

September 9 (Friday): Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Dubai

Final

September 11 (Sunday): Super 4 toppers vs Super 4 runners-up, Dubai

All matches start at 7.30 pm IST