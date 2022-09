Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel all set to return: Report

New Delhi: Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who missed the 2022 Asia Cup in the UAE due to injuries, are all set to make a return for India's campaign in the T20 World Cup campaign in October-November.

A report in Cricbuzz says both have cleared their fitness test, which is central in their bid to make a comeback to the national side.

"Both Bumrah and Harshal did not feature in India's failed campaign in the Asia Cup because of different injuries -- Harshal was out with a side strain and Bumrah was out of action since July due to a back injury.

"It has been learnt that the two have regained their full fitness and bowled normally at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru recently. The two are believed to have finished their rehab," said the report.

Earlier, on August 8, when India's squad for Asia Cup 2022 was announced, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said that Bumrah and Harshal were at the NCA.

With Bumrah and Harshal all set to return to the Indian team, it means that a pacer and a spinner will have to make way to accommodate the fast-bowling duo.

Among the pacers, Avesh Khan might be out of the team while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi too could be out. But the report said the final decision will be taken by the selection committee after consulting with the Indian team management.

"There is no immediate information if Mohammed Shami, whose exclusion from the Asia Cup team has been widely criticised by experts and commentators alike, will be considered at all.

"The selectors, however, will see the progress of Bumrah and Harshal in the upcoming home T20I series against Australia and South Africa. Both will be made to play the matches against the visiting sides," said the report.

The report also added that the selection committee might be meeting on Thursday to select the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, which starts on October 16 and ends on November 13.

Apart from accommodating Bumrah and Harshal, there will be talking points on including Deepak Hooda as well as requiring two keeper-batters in Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik.

"Having undergone a knee surgery recently, (Ravindra) Jadeja is clearly out of reckoning which means Axar Patel could retain his place but there will be discussions on Deepak Hooda and the need for two wicketkeepers -- Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. It may not be a surprise if both are selected once again but, again, it will be a call taken after picking the brains of coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma," added the report.