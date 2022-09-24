Brook, Duckett earn England big win over Pakistan

Karachi: Harry Brook and Ben Duckett bludgeoned maiden T20 fifties as England bounced back to beat Pakistan by 63 runs on Friday.

Brook smashed 81 off 35 balls and left-hander Duckett made 69 off 42 deliveries as England racked up 221/3 after losing the toss.

Pakistan's top order crumbled against fast bowlers Mark Wood and Reece Topley and finished on 158/8 a day after chasing down 199.

Wood picked up 3/24 and Reece took 1/22 in their first game of the series as England brought them in for David Willey and Luke Wood.

England leads the series 2-1 with four more games to go. They go again in Karachi on Sunday.

Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan couldn't repeat their Thursday night heroics when they led Pakistan to a 10-wicket win with a brilliant double-century stand.

Both batters scored eight runs each before Wood had Babar caught at third man in the third over, and Topley clean-bowled Rizwan with a brilliant slower ball.

Left-hander Shan Masood, who made his T20 debut in the first game, top-scored with an unbeaten 65 off 40 balls but Pakistan always lagged well behind once it lost Babar and Rizwan.

Brook smashed the Pakistan pacers in the latter half of the innings while Duckett was excellent against the spinners.

Brook punished Shahnawaz Dahani (0-62) for boundaries at will in the death overs as the fast bowler returned with Pakistan's second most expensive figures in a T20.

Legspinner Usman Qadir picked up the wickets of debutant Will Jacks (40) and Dawid Malan (14) in his first two overs before ending at 2/48.