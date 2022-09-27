Sanju Samson ends up as highest run-getter, India A sweep series

India A captain Sanju Samson ended the three-match unofficial ODI series against New Zealand A as the highest run-getter and a perfect 3-0 record as the home side outplayed the visitors by 106 runs in the third and final match in Chennai on Tuesday.

India A rode on fifties by Sanju (54), Tilak Varma (50) and Shardul Thakur (51) to end up with 284 in 49.3 over after electing to bat. Sanju hit two sixes and a four in his responsible 68-ball knock. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter made 120 runs in the series.

Sanju and Tilak added 99 for the third wicket. Tilak's 62-ball innings contained one four and three sixes. Thakur smashed four sixes and three fours in his 33-ball blitzkrieg.

Despite opener Dane Clever's fighting 83, the Kiwis were bowled out for 178 in 38.3 overs. Medium-pacer Raj Bawa picked up 4/11, while spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Rahul Chahar claimed two apiece.