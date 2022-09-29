Prannoy delighted to bowl at Sanju Samson

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 29, 2022 12:48 PM IST
Sanju Samson with H S Prannoy. Photo: Twitter@PRANNOYHSPRI

Indian shuttler H S Prannoy took to Twitter to share the news of him getting a chance to bowl at Kerala's star cricketer Sanju Samson.

The two stars met in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Prannoy has risen to No. 15 in the BWF world rankings following impressive performances. Sanju on the other hand, led India A to a 3-0 win over New Zealand A in the recent unofficial ODI series in Chennai.

Sanju, who was left out of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, is expected to get a call-up for the three-match ODI series against the visiting South Africans. 

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout