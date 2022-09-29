Prannoy delighted to bowl at Sanju Samson

Indian shuttler H S Prannoy took to Twitter to share the news of him getting a chance to bowl at Kerala's star cricketer Sanju Samson.

The two stars met in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Prannoy has risen to No. 15 in the BWF world rankings following impressive performances. Sanju on the other hand, led India A to a 3-0 win over New Zealand A in the recent unofficial ODI series in Chennai.

Sanju, who was left out of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, is expected to get a call-up for the three-match ODI series against the visiting South Africans.