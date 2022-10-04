3rd T20I: Rossouw hits unbeaten ton, SA post 227/3 against India

Indore: Rilee Rossouw smashed an unbeaten century as South Africa posted 227/3 against India in the third T20I here on Tuesday.

Rossouw made 100 off 48 hitting eight sixes and seven boundaries. Opener Quinton de Kock made 68. Deepak Chahar and Umesh Yadav bagged a wicket each.

Earlier, hoping for a clean sweep, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has opted to bowl after winning the toss.

India have made three changes with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul getting rested while Arshdeep misses out with an injury.

Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj have been included in the XI.

The visitors have made just one change, by bringing in Dwayne Pretorius in place of Nortje.

Teams

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Suryakumar Yadav,, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj