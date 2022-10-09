Second ODI: South Africa set India victory target of 279

Ranchi: South Africa scored 278/7 against India in the second One-Day International (ODI) here on Sunday.

South Africa lost Qunton de Kock for five as he dragged one on to the stumps off Mohammed Siraj's bowling.

Debutant Shahbaz Ahmed picked up his maiden wicket when he trapped opener Jannenan Malan LBW for 25.

Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79) added 129 for the third wicket.

Mohammed Siraj is pumped up after dismissing Quinton de Kock. Photo: Twitter@BCCI

Hendricks was caught on the boundary by Shahbaz off Siraj's bowling. The right-hander hit nine fours and a six in his 76-ball knock.

Heinrich Klaasen was beaten in the flight by Kuldeep Yadav and Siraj took a fine running catch. Klaasen made 30.

Washington Sundar sent back Markram with the total on 215. David Miller remained unbeaten on 35.

Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3/38.

Earlier, acting-captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and opted to bat.

South Africa, who lead the three-match series 1-0, had a couple of forced changes as regular captain Temba Bavuma and Tabrazi Shamsi were unwell and made way for Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin,

India too made a couple of changes as Sundar and Shahbaz came in for Ruturaj Gaekwad and Ravi Bishnoi.

The teams: India: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje