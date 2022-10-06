First ODI: Rain delays toss

Lucknow: The start of the first One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series between India and South Africa has been delayed by half-an-hour due to rain here on Thursday.

The city has been experiencing rain for the past couple of days. Heavy showers are expected throughout the day.

"Rain delay! After an early inspection, the Toss and Match Time for the #INDvSA Lucknow ODI has been pushed by half an hour," the BCCI tweeted.

The match will now begin at 2 pm IST and the toss will take place at 1.30 pm instead of 1pm.

The Indian team's optional practice session was also cancelled due to heavy rains on Wednesday.