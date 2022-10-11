Jaishankar gifts MRF bat signed by Kohli to Australian deputy PM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gifted an MRF bat signed by Indian cricket star Virat Kohli to the Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles during their meeting in Canberra on Monday.

"A pleasure to host @DrSJaishankar here in Canberra. There are many things which bind us, including our love of cricket. Today, he surprised me with a signed bat from cricket legend @imVkohli," Marles tweeted.

Jaishankar reached Canberra on Monday after his visit to New Zealand.

Cricket is hugely popular Down Under and India-Australia duels have been closely contested of late.

India won their maiden Test series in Australia in 2018-19 and followed it up another 2-1 series win in 2020-21 when they toured the country.

The Indian cricket team is currently in Perth gearing up for the T20 World Cup which begins on Sunday.

India take on Pakistan in their opening Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

Australia begin their title defence against New Zealand on October 22.

The Men in Blue are attempting to regain the T20 World Cup for the first time since they won the inaugural edition in 2007.

The Aussies on the other hand are hoping to become the first team to successfully defend the title.