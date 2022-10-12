India equal world record for most number of wins in a calendar year

India equalled Australia's record for most number of wins in a calendar year by beating South Africa in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The seven-wicket win was India's 38th victory across all formats. The Indians have so far won two Tests, 13 ODIs and 23 T20Is this year.

Australia won eight Tests and 30 ODIs in 2003. Ricky Ponting's men triumphed in the 2003 ODI World Cup without losing a single game.

With India scheduled to play plenty of cricket in the coming days, the team is all set to break the record. But the challenge for Rohit Sharma and Co. is to end India's title drought in ICC events which stretches back to 2013.

India take on Pakistan in their opening Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on October 23. The Men in Blue failed to go past the the group in the last edition in the UAE last year.