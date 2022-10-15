T20 World Cup: Who will have the last laugh?

The eighth edition of the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup begins in Australia on Sunday. Eight teams are fighting it out in the qualifiers while eight teams have already booked their spots in the Super 12 stage.

The Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Namibia and Sri Lanka are in Group A of the qualifiers, while the West Indies, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Scotland are in Group B. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 12.

Afghanistan, Australia, England and New Zealand are placed in Group 1 of Super 12, while Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and South Africa are in Group 2.

The top two teams from Super 12 will make it to the semifinals.

The final will be held on November 13.

Former champions Sri Lanka take on Namibia in the first qualifier on Sunday (9.30 am IST), while the UAE clash with the Netherlands in the second match (1.30 pm IST).

The ICC posted a group photo of the team captains ahead of the competition.

Richie Berrington (Scotland), Andy Balbirnie (Ireland), Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka), Craig Ervine (Zimbabwe), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), C P Rizwan (UAE), Scott Edwards (Netherlands), Gerhard Erasmus (Namibia), Temba Bavuma (South Africa), Jos Buttler (England), Aaron Finch (Australia), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Rohit Sharma (India), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), and Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) are attempting to lead their teams to glory.