An 11-year-old boy caught the attention of Indian captain Rohit Sharma during a training session at the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) Ground in Perth. Left-armer Drushil Chauhan was among hundreds of kids who were wrapping up their session when the Indian team arrived at the ground as part of their T20 World Cup preparation.



Rohit was impressed by Drushil's run-up and smooth action. The Indian skipper met the boy and also faced him in the nets. He was also allowed to enter the Indian dressing room and interact with the players and support staff.

When Rohit asked Drushil 'How will you play for India.' Pat came the reply: “I will go to India when I am ready!”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared the video of Rohit meeting Drushil on its Twitter handle.