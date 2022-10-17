Raza shines as Zimbabwe beat Ireland on T20 WC return

Hobart: Sikandar Raza smashed a 48-ball 82 as Zimbabwe defeated Ireland by 31 runs on their return to the T20 World Cup after 2016.

In the second Group B match at the Bellerive Oval, Raza hogged the limelight with his explosive half century as he lifted his side from 37 for 3 to an imposing 174/7.

Ireland were never in the hunt in their chase and ended at 143 for 9 with the off-spin all-rounder Raza also grabbing one wicket. He finished with figures of 3-0-22-1.

Put in to bat, Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine got out for nine, while his opening partner Regis Chakabva (0) lasted just two balls.

Zimbabwe innings looked in disarray after Wessly Madhevere (22) became the third batter to be dismissed inside the powerplay.

But thereafter, it was Raza show as he raced to his first World Cup fifty in 26 balls. He carried the momentum forward before he was bowled off the final ball of Zimbabwe innings. He hit five sixes and five boundaries.

That he contributed 82 runs after facing 48 balls, while the rest of his batting colleagues made 80 from 72 deliveries summed up the impact Raza had on Zimbabwe innings.

For Raza, this was his third successive T20I fifty, and fifth overall, this year. He has scored 598 runs from 16 innings this year at an average of 42.71.

"The goal we brought was to get into the Super 12 and take some of the big teams and see where we go. So to have this victory today is certainly humbling, exciting and happy as well," Raza said.

"But for me, once the team chat is done, I wouldn't be celebrating this victory. It's done, it's in the past. We have a very tough game against the Caribbean boys in 48 hours' time and that's what I'm looking forward to now," he added.