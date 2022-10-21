T20 World Cup: Super 12 fixtures & live telecast details

The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup begins on Saturday.

Hosts Australia take on New Zealand in the opening Super 12 match in a repeat of last year's final. The match will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (12.30 pm IST).

India begin their campaign against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday (1.30 pm).

Defending champions Australia, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Ireland are in Group 1, while India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, the Netherlands and Zimbabwe form Group 2. The top two sides from each group will qualify the semifinals.

Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka and the Netherlands made it to the Super 12 from Group A after qualifiers, while Zimbabwe and Ireland booked their spots from Group B.

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network, while live streaming is available on Hotstar.



Super 12 fixtures (timings in IST)

1. New Zealand vs Australia, Group 1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 12.30 pm, October 22, Saturday

2. England vs Afghanistan, Group 1, Perth Stadium, Perth, 4.30 pm, October 22, Saturday

3. Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Group 1, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 9.30 am, October 23, Sunday

4. India vs Pakistan, Group 2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 1. 30 pm, October 23, Sunday

5. Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Group 2, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 9.30 am, October 24, Monday

6. South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Group 2, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 1.30 pm, October 24, Monday

7. Australia vs Sri Lanka, Group 1, Perth Stadium, Perth, 4.30 pm, October 25, Tuesday

8. England vs Ireland, Group 1, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 9.30 am, October 26, Wednesday

9. New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Group 1, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 1.30 pm, October 26, Wednesday

10. South Africa vs Bangladesh, Group 2, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 8.30 am, October 27, Thursday

11. India vs Netherlands, Group 2, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 12.30 pm, October 27, Thursday

12. Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Group 2, Perth Stadium, Perth, 4.30 pm, October 27, Thursday

13. Afghanistan vs Ireland, Group 1, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 9.30 am, October 28, Friday

14. England vs Australia, Group 1, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 1.30 pm, October 28, Friday

15. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Group 1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 1.30 pm, October 29, Saturday

16. Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Group 2, The Gabba, Brisbane,, 8.30 am, October 30, Sunday

17. Pakistan vs Netherlands, Group 2, Perth Stadium, Perth, 12.30 pm, October 30, Sunday

18. India vs South Africa, Group 2, Perth Stadium, Perth, 4.30 pm, October 30, Sunday

19. Australia vs Ireland, Group 1, The Gabba, Brisbane, 1.30 pm, October 31, Monday

20. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Group 1, The Gabba, Brisbane 9.30 am, November 1, Tuesday

21. England vs New Zealand, The Gabba, Brisbane, 1.30 pm, November 1, Tuesday

22. Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, Group 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 9.30 am, November 2, Wednesday

23. India vs Bangladesh, Group 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 1.30 pm, November 2, Wednesday

24. Pakistan vs South Africa, Group 2, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 1.30 pm, November 3, Thursday

25. New Zealand vs Ireland, Group 1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 9.30 am, November 4, Friday

26, Australia vs Afghanistan, Group 1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 1.30 pm, November 4, Friday

27. England vs Sri Lanka, Group 1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 1.30 pm, November 5, Saturday

28. South Africa vs Netherlands, Group 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 5.30 am, November 6, Sunday

29. Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Group 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 9.30 am, November 6, Sunday

30. India vs Zimbabwe, Group 2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 1.30 pm, November 6, Sunday

Semifinals

TBC v TBC, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 1.30 pm, November 9, Wednesday

TBC v TBC, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 1.30 pm, November 10, Thursday

Final

TBC v TBC, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 1.30 pm, November 13, Sunday