T20 World Cup: India outplay Zimbabwe, to meet England in semis

T20 World Cup:India outplayed Zimbabwe by 71 runs to set up a semifinal clash with England in the T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav and K L Rahul scored blistering half-centuries as India posted 186/5 against Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 match here on Sunday. The Zimbabweans were bowled out for 115 in 17.2 overs as the Men in Blue topped the group.

New Zealand will take on Pakistan in the first semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The India-England semifinal will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed after making 15 but Rahul carried on to score a 35-ball 51.

K L Rahul in action. Photo: AFP/Martin Keep

Virat Kohli got out for a 25-ball 26 before Rishabh Pant, playing in his first match of the tournament, was sent back for just three.

Suryakumar then blasted an unbeaten 61 from 25 balls to prop up India.