IPL auction to be held in Kochi

PTI
Published: November 09, 2022 05:37 PM IST
The 10 IPL franchises have already been asked to submit their list of retained players by November 15. File photo: IANS

New Delhi: The players auction for the next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in Kochi on December 23, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official said on Wednesday.

The Turkish capital Istanbul, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad were also in contention to host the auction but, the BCCI eventually opted for Kochi.

"Logistically, and considering the dates, Kochi turned out to be the most suited option," the official told PTI.

Unlike the last auction, this year's will be a mini auction. The 10 IPL franchises have already been asked to submit their list of retained players by November 15.

Also, the salary cap is likely to be increased from Rs 90 to Rs 95 crore for the 2023 season.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout