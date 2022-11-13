Hazare Trophy: Rohan Kunnummal dazzles as Kerala thump Arunchal in 10.3 overs

Bengaluru: Opener Rohan Kunnummal smashed an unbeaten 77 off just 28 balls as Kerala thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets in the Vijaya Hazare Trophy one-day tournament here on Sunday.

After shooting out Arunachal for 102, Kerala overhauled the target in just 10.3 overs.

Rohan smashed 13 fours and three sixes in his whirlwind knock.

Pacer Basil N P claimed 4/17, while spinner Sijomon Joseph picked up 3/19 as Arunachal never got going after opting to bat except opener Rohit (59). None of the other batters managed to enter double digits. They folded up for 102 in 29.3 overs.

Kerala's first match against Haryana was washed out. They next play Goa on Tuesday.

Brief scores: Arunachal Pradesh 102 in 29.3 overs (Rohit 59; Basil N P 4/17, Sijomon Joseph 3/19) lost to Kerala 105/1 in 10.3 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 77 not out).

Points: Kerala 4; Arunachal 0.